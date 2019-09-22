Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr (CS) Holder Timber Creek Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.40 Million as Stock Price Declined; Scott & Selber Increases Position in Sysco (SYY)

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr (CS) by 99.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 218,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 675 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8,000, down from 219,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 2.06 million shares traded. Credit SuiSe Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 17/04/2018 – NextDC Target Price Lifted 6.75 to A$8/Share by Credit Suisse; 20/04/2018 – PERNOD RICARD PERP.PA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 150 FROM EUR 140; 06/03/2018 – POLYUS PAO PLZLq.L : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $39; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 20/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2300P FROM 2200P; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; RATING OUTPERFORM; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE; 17/04/2018 – Oz Minerals Target Lifted to A$9.05/Share Vs A$8.55 by Credit Suisse; 13/03/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC FL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $50 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO SAYS NEW ASSET GROWTH IS QUITE VOLATILE

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.24. About 10.35M shares traded or 264.27% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 41,410 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) stated it has 1,660 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth Management accumulated 0.04% or 3,797 shares. Federated Pa invested in 0.12% or 716,142 shares. 21,879 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Lc. Schmidt P J owns 14,231 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Inc has invested 0.18% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 99,431 shares. Melvin Mgmt LP holds 400,000 shares. Ballentine Ltd Liability Com reported 33,081 shares stake. Dumont Blake Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Stephens Inc Ar has 61,282 shares. Ims Cap Mgmt holds 0.16% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 3,081 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt stated it has 898,511 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Co Pa stated it has 0.22% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

