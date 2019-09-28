Credit Suisse Group (CS) Stock Value Declined While Masters Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Franco Nevada (FNV) Shareholder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Trimmed Holding by $8.40 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.63. About 490,451 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.94M, down from 3.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.16. About 2.52M shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 21/03/2018 – SAVILLS PLC SVS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1134P FROM 1049P; 13/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG CSGN.S CEO SAYS REPAYMENT OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS TO RESULT IN SAVINGS OF AROUND 250 MLN SFR ANNUALLY, WITH LARGEST PART ONLY TO BE REALIZED IN 2019- SWISS NEWSPAPER FUW; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 16/04/2018 – Perpetual Target Cut to A$46.00 from A$49.00 by Credit Suisse; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 15/04/2018 – Central China Real Estate: Credit Suisse, Haitong, Guotai Junan Are Joint Bookrunners of the Deal; 25/05/2018 – Barclays Appoints Todd Sandoz as Head of Equities, Americas; 17/05/2018 – Credit Suisse CIO Woods Sees Geopolitical Risks Diminishing (Video); 13/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE’S THIAM SAYS `PERSONALLY FAVORS’ BUYBACKS: FUW; 29/05/2018 – Credit Suisse Group CDS Widens 10 Bps, Most in 23 Months

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Franco-Nevada: At A Crossroads – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “6 Gold Trends to Watch as The Trade War Heats up – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Gold Company’s Production Is About to Get a Big Boost – The Motley Fool” on April 06, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What a BAANG Stock Is — and the Best Options for Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 51.72% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $82.51M for 52.63 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.41% EPS growth.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $129.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 1.41 million shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.