Credit Suisse Group (CS) Shareholder Masters Capital Management Has Upped Holding; As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Market Valuation Rose, Rock Springs Capital Management LP Lifted Stake by $892,500

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 334,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.87 million, up from 327,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $148.19. About 467,719 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – SAREPTA IS GRANTED EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE MYONEXUS; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Rev $64.6M; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 70.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The hedge fund held 3.41 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.71 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 2.39 million shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 13/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDING TO PLAN, THIAM TELLS FUW; 09/05/2018 – LUNDBECK LUN.CO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 335 FROM DKK 280; 15/04/2018 – Ansell Target Price Lifted 8.5% to A$23.60/Share by Credit Suisse; 19/03/2018 – The cost is falling “substantially,” Bo Bai of the U.S.-China Green Fund said at the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong; 17/04/2018 – Summerset Dropped to Neutral From Outperform by Credit Suisse; 29/03/2018 – EDGE THERAPEUTICS INC EDGE.O : CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN; 25/04/2018 – Credit Suisse pledges `year of acceleration’ as profits leap 57%; 04/05/2018 – LIDER FAKTORING TO GET UP TO $100M LOAN FROM CREDIT SUISSE; 25/05/2018 – Barclays Appoints Todd Sandoz as Head of Equities, Americas

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12,100 shares to 591,000 shares, valued at $146.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.43 million activity. Another trade for 65,000 shares valued at $9.43M was sold by Mahatme Sandesh. Shares for $2.10 million were sold by Cumbo Alexander.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Fincl Bank accumulated 0% or 4,056 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Com accumulated 1,964 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Guggenheim Limited Liability holds 0.05% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 46,565 shares. 39,126 are owned by Gam Ag. 225,754 are held by Millennium Ltd Llc. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 14,845 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Alyeska Inv Group Ltd Partnership owns 402,292 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Fulton Bancorporation Na has invested 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 2,635 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Highline Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.27% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 1,375 shares. Reilly Financial Llc owns 500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Adage Partners Limited Liability Company reported 1.65 million shares.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sarepta Therapeutics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for SRPT – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – XBI, GHDX, NVTA, SRPT – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sarepta Therapeutics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 03/25/2019: ABMD,SRPT,NK,MDWD – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.