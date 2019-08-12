Credit Suisse Group (CS) Share Value Declined While Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosted Holding; Williams Cos Del Com (WMB) Stock Price Declined While Capwealth Advisors Increased Holding by $321,888

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 532,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 4.32M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.32 million, up from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 2.19M shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 22/03/2018 – Investors should see February’s market jitters as a wake-up call that some risks still exist in an otherwise strong economy, according to Credit Suisse’s global chief investment officer; 09/05/2018 – Credit Suisse Hires Barclays Veteran Englander for Equities Unit; 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO SAYS 2Q GLOBAL MARKETS REVENUE +2% Y/Y SO FAR; 10/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC PBF.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $37 TARGET PRICE; 26/04/2018 – GLOBAL EQUITY STRATEGY: CREDIT SUISSE RAISES UK EQUITIES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM BENCHMARK; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 29/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS STANDALONE VALUE $85/SHARE: CREDIT SUISSE; 10/05/2018 – FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD FM.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$21 FROM C$20; 12/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $54 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 150 FROM SFR 140

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (WMB) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 11,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 574,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49 million, up from 562,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 4.17 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 396,922 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $112.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 6,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,554 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 8,045 shares stake. Hightower Tru Lta stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability invested 2.53% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Mirae Asset Investments owns 0.51% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 2.44M shares. 1,293 are held by Optimum Inv Advisors. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Acg Wealth reported 14,214 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 6,135 shares. United Ser Automobile Association holds 1.19M shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 6,121 shares. 4.97M are owned by Canyon Advsr. Miles invested in 31,753 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 167,414 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora invested in 0.01% or 1,275 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. Shares for $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9,073 shares to 82,170 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

