Credit Suisse Group (CS) Position Raised by Brandes Investment Partners Lp; Associated Banc-Corp Stake in Southern Co (SO) Has Raised by $435,591 as Share Price Rose

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 532,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 4.32 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.32 million, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.23. About 4.80M shares traded or 91.57% up from the average. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 09/05/2018 – ORSTED A/S ORSTED.CO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 365 FROM DKK 350; 09/04/2018 – EIFFAGE FOUG.PA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 97 FROM EUR 89; 16/05/2018 – Barclays Hires Neil Staff From Credit Suisse for Exotics Trading; 19/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE TO BE AGENT OF ALBANESI SYNDICATED LOAN; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 18/04/2018 – UBS, Credit Suisse Are Said to Explore Sharing Back-Office Costs; 06/04/2018 – AK ALROSA PAO ALRS.MM : CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 23/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE SAYS LITIGATION PROVISIONS AT END-2017 749 MLN SFR

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 8,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 125,596 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, up from 117,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 4.68 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm

More notable recent Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Credit Suisse: A Stable Player In A Chaotic Market Trading Under Book Value – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Smith & Nephew $3 Bln Spinal Deal Is A Backbreaker – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Executive Voice: She preaches workplace culture as Credit Suisse grows – Triangle Business Journal” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Revenues For Credit Suisse’s Wealth Management Business Could Cross $10 Billion In Five Years – Forbes” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Siris Capital plans to buy Travelport for $4.4 billion – New York Business Journal” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Ind (NYSE:TARO) by 3,253 shares to 65,264 shares, valued at $9.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa by 159,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 7,293 shares to 76,123 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 24,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,570 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “With Economic Data Mixed, Why Are Stocks So Strong? – Forbes” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Share Price Is Down 52% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teradata: Great Technology, So-So Business – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.