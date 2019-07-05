Credit Suisse Group (CS) Holding Maintained by Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc; Luminus Management Trimmed Its Holding in Timkensteel (TMST) as Share Price Declined

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 272,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.29M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.74 million, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.67. About 45,020 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 48.29% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 346.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 152,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 196,249 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 1.49 million shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 29.74% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 27/03/2018 – KAZ MINERALS PLC KAZ.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 950P; 03/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE TO HIRE 2 INVESTMENT BANKERS IN CANADA: LLOYD; 09/05/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE SAYS WILL NOT REPLACE ILLY; 13/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG CSGN.S CEO SAYS SATISFIED WITH CURRENT SIZE OF GLOBAL MARKETS OPERATIONS- SWISS NEWSPAPER FUW; 03/04/2018 – Credit Suisse Equities Trading Chief Plots Return to World Top 5; 25/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CREDIT SUISSE (SCHWEIZ) AG TO RATING ‘A’; 05/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISOR GLASS LEWIS SAYS TROUBLED BY REDUCED TRANSPARENCY IN PERFORMANCE METRICS OF NEW BONUS SCHEME; 14/03/2018 – LAWSUIT SAYS THE ETN’S PRICE FELL BY NEARLY 90 PERCENT IN LESS THAN THREE HOURS AFTER THE CLOSE OF REGULAR MARKET TRADING ON FEBRUARY 5; 21/05/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $140; 28/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROBRAS SAYS BOARD APPROVED PLAN ANNOUNCED BY COMPANY IN JUNE 2017, FEBRUARY 2018 – FILING

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 66,500 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.31 EPS, down 247.62% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -444.44% negative EPS growth.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 265,718 shares to 4.01 million shares, valued at $75.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 4.40M shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.