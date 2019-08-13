Credit Suisse Group (CS) Holding Held by Brandes Investment Partners Lp; Diker Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Lendingtree New (TREE) by $6.25 Million

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 532,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 4.32 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.32M, up from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. About 1.96 million shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 18/05/2018 – BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORP BXG.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $22; 11/04/2018 – AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS INC AGIO.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $80; 03/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE’S STEWART SAYS TRADING UNIT EXECS ALL IN PLACE; 09/04/2018 – GALP ENERGIA SA GALP.LS : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 17.30; 19/03/2018 – Entrepreneurs are driving Asia’s wealth creation: Credit Suisse; 27/03/2018 – Credit Suisse: Women Made Up 14% of Managing Directors Globally at End of 2017; 22/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO CSGN.S SAYS GROWING LOMBARD AND REAL ESTATE LENDING, DECREASING SHIPPING AND AIRCRAFT LENDING – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 12/03/2018 – ROOTS CORP ROOT.TO : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; C$12 TARGET PRICE; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 13/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $96 TARGET PRICE

Diker Management Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 2,105 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $299.14. About 103,955 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 27/04/2018 – LendingTree CEO Lebda Got $60 Million After Signing New Contract; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 26/03/2018 – LendingTree Study: The Cost of Bankruptcy; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EBITDA $31.7M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Non-mortgage Products $107.6M; 13/03/2018 – LendingTree Group Meeting Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 21; 24/05/2018 – Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Team with LendingTree to Empower Shoppers with Auto Lending Options; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.5% of LendingTree; 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Ind (NYSE:TARO) by 3,253 shares to 65,264 shares, valued at $9.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,482 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.40 million for 47.63 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 21,043 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 217,762 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 31 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny has 5,031 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 20,443 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 68,993 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inc reported 0.02% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0.02% stake. Amer International Group Inc Inc invested in 0.03% or 19,792 shares. First Interstate Bankshares, a Montana-based fund reported 22 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon owns 84,650 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 63,571 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Prudential Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). State Street Corporation accumulated 346,805 shares.