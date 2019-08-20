Credit Suisse Group (CS) Holder Thornburg Investment Management Lowered Its Holding; Rdl Financial Has Lifted Position in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by $307,736

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 5,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 21,538 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 15,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 149,955 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 99.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 1.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 469 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 1.71 million shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 02/04/2018 – HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 12/03/2018 – Citywire Asia: Trade war won’t hurt Asia USD bonds: Credit Suisse; 18/05/2018 – BMC IS SAID TO WORK WITH GOLDMAN, CREDIT SUISSE ON SALE; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-BMO Global appoints Bart Kuíjpers head of fiduciary management business; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Ubs Group Ag’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade, Maintains Stable Outlook On Credit Suisse Group Ag; 17/04/2018 – Oz Minerals Target Lifted to A$9.05/Share Vs A$8.55 by Credit Suisse; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $149 FROM $147; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 66,485 shares to 3.97M shares, valued at $242.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 764,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

