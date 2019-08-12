Credit Suisse Group Ag (CS) Holder Dodge & Cox Has Cut Position; Cenovus Energy (CVE) Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed Holding by $2.21 Million as Stock Price Declined

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy (CVE) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 276,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 22.19M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.65 million, down from 22.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.54. About 1.94 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 08/05/2018 – Cenovus Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 CENOVUS CUT BREAK-EVEN TO $40/BBL FROM $70/BBL IN 4-5 YRS: CEO; 13/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.74; 18/04/2018 – Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on first quarter 2018 results; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS MCKENZIE PREVIOUSLY WAS CFO OF HUSKY ENERGY; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE “VERY MATERIAL” VOLUMES OF OIL MOVING BY RAIL LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY PREVENTING CO FROM “FULLY REALIZING BENEFITS” OF ITS BRUDERHEIM CRUDE-BY-RAIL FACILITY

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (CS) by 29.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 259,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 606,789 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07M, down from 866,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.90 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.58 lastly. It is down 23.80% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 22/03/2018 – While plenty of rhetoric is expected, a trade war is unlikely to erupt, according to Neil Hosie, head of equities for Asia Pacific at Credit Suisse; 06/04/2018 – Credit Suisse Banker Known for Preaching Crypto Is Said to Leave; 18/04/2018 – Credit Suisse gets license for wealth management business in Philippines; 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO SAYS SOUTHEAST ASIA BUSINESS IS VERY STRONG; 10/05/2018 – BOAML HIRES CREDIT SUISSE’S DANIEL JANES IN SYDNEY: AFR; 25/04/2018 – Credit Suisse 1Q Rev CHF5.64B; 07/05/2018 – Barclays Hires Ex-Credit Suisse Veteran to Lead Asia Equities; 28/03/2018 – GLOBAL EQUITY STRATEGY: CREDIT SUISSE REMAINS OVERWEIGHT ON EMERGING MARKETS DESPITE PROTECTIONIST CONCERNS; 15/03/2018 – OMV AG OMVV.Vl : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 55 EUROS FROM 46 EUROS; 16/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $17; RATING NEUTRAL

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) by 718,256 shares to 11.39 million shares, valued at $2.19B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 15,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Vivint Solar Secures New $325 Million Credit Facility Lowering Cost of Debt – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trading The Earnings And Analysts’ Ratings – Case For Apple, Chipotle, And The Retailers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Smith & Nephew $3 Bln Spinal Deal Is A Backbreaker – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse to buy back up to $3B in shares, raise dividend 5% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

More notable recent Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 5 Ultra-Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cenovus Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cenovus releases 2018 environmental, social & governance report Toronto Stock Exchange:CVE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cenovus says improved pricing outweighed lower production in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 21,236 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $163.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 645,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt (NYSE:BAM).

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $183.41 million for 14.23 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.