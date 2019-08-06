Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Foreign Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Credit Suisse Group AG’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.27% of all Foreign Money Center Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Credit Suisse Group AG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.13% of all Foreign Money Center Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Credit Suisse Group AG and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Group AG 0.00% 4.80% 0.30% Industry Average 18.76% 9.23% 0.81%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Credit Suisse Group AG and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Group AG N/A 12 15.09 Industry Average 3.05B 16.25B 14.89

Credit Suisse Group AG has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Credit Suisse Group AG and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Suisse Group AG 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.25

With consensus price target of $0.65, Credit Suisse Group AG has a potential downside of -94.28%. The competitors have a potential upside of 63.43%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Credit Suisse Group AG make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Credit Suisse Group AG and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Group AG -3.29% 0.25% -8.42% -2.82% -23.8% 11.14% Industry Average 1.19% 0.89% 1.82% 9.57% 0.00% 10.43%

For the past year Credit Suisse Group AG was more bullish than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Credit Suisse Group AG is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.42. Competitively, Credit Suisse Group AG’s rivals’ beta is 1.17 which is 17.30% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Credit Suisse Group AG does not pay a dividend.