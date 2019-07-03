Credit Suisse Cuts Rotork PLC (LON:ROR) To “Underperform”; Zacks Investment Management Raised Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake

In a a research report issued to investors and clients on 3 July, Credit Suisse decreased shares of Rotork PLC (LON:ROR) to a “Underperform” rating.

Zacks Investment Management increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 5.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zacks Investment Management acquired 35,084 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Zacks Investment Management holds 675,329 shares with $59.69 million value, up from 640,245 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $124.08B valuation. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $79.75. About 3.90M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production

The stock decreased 0.22% or GBX 0.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 319.3. About 76,897 shares traded. Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Rotork PLC (LON:ROR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Rotork PLC has GBX 360 highest and GBX 276 lowest target. GBX 308.22’s average target is -3.47% below currents GBX 319.3 stock price. Rotork PLC had 26 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ROR in report on Monday, January 14 with “Equal Weight” rating. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Credit Suisse. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 350 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Rotork plc (LON:ROR) on Friday, June 14 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, January 9 to “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, February 25 report. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. The stock of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) earned “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Monday, February 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Peel Hunt.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.78 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. It has a 30.41 P/E ratio. The firm offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Philip Morris Intl had 15 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, March 25 with “Sell”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $94 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 17. Morgan Stanley maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Tuesday, January 8. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $80 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19.

