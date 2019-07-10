Credit Suisse Cuts BP p.l.c. Common Stock (BP) To “Neutral”; Wex (WEX) Sentiment Is 0.95

In a a note sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Credit Suisse stated it was downgrading BP p.l.c. Common Stock (NYSE:BP) stock rating from a “Outperform” to a “Neutral”.

Wex Inc (WEX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 125 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 131 sold and reduced positions in Wex Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 40.86 million shares, down from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Wex Inc in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 8 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 92 Increased: 83 New Position: 42.

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $9.25 billion. It operates through three divisions: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. It has a 70.59 P/E ratio. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services.

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.96 per share. WEX’s profit will be $89.96 million for 25.72 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.95% EPS growth.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc holds 3.61% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. for 21,105 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 1.20 million shares or 3.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daruma Capital Management Llc has 3.47% invested in the company for 158,846 shares. The New York-based Bluemar Capital Management Llc has invested 3.45% in the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 143,327 shares.

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 2.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.85 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.82 billion for 12.33 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.57% EPS growth.

BP p.l.c. operates as an integrated gas and oil firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $138.93 billion. It operates through three divisions: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. It has a 13.99 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas , and power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

BP p.l.c. operates as an integrated gas and oil firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $138.93 billion. It operates through three divisions: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. It has a 13.99 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas , and power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 3.88 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500.