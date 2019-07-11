MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD SHARES (OTCMKTS:MAANF) had an increase of 1582.11% in short interest. MAANF’s SI was 5.27M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1582.11% from 313,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 52650 days are for MAANSHAN IRON & STEEL CO LTD SHARES (OTCMKTS:MAANF)’s short sellers to cover MAANF’s short positions. It closed at $0.3995 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Allstate Corporation (The) Common Stock (NYSE:ALL)‘s rating was cut by professional analysts at Credit Suisse from a “Neutral” rating to a “Underperform” rating in a report shared with investors and clients on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $94.0000 target on the stock. Credit Suisse’s target suggests a potential downside of -9.84%.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited makes and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.62 billion. It offers hot-rolled and cold rolled, and galvanized and color coated strips; ship plates, container use strips, electric steel, pipe steel, etc.; H-beam, angle, and channel sections; cold-heading wire rods; and train wheels for wagon cars. It has a 2.9 P/E ratio. The firm also provides railway wheel and tyre, bearing, spring, gear, tool and die, ring, high grade cold heading, non-quenched and tempered, anchor chain, roller, and alloy structural steel, as well as alloy tube billet, steel for heavy castings and forgings, and other series.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $587.35 million for 14.73 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $34.60 billion. The company??s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It has a 15.15 P/E ratio. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions.

Among 6 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allstate has $11500 highest and $94 lowest target. $107.50’s average target is 3.11% above currents $104.26 stock price. Allstate had 14 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, May 29, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, May 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 7. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ALL in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating.