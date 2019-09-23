Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)

Since Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.53 N/A -0.11 0.00 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 17 12.95 N/A 0.22 62.50

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.96% and 0.06% respectively. About 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has 90.78% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.