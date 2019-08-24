Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Both Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.36 N/A -0.11 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 40 10.18 N/A 1.79 26.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, The Blackstone Group Inc.’s potential upside is 5.86% and its average target price is $51.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and The Blackstone Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.96% and 49.1%. About 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, The Blackstone Group Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.