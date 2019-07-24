Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

We are contrasting Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.39 N/A -0.11 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 46 0.00 N/A 1.93 24.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 15.1% 11.2%

Analyst Ratings

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Noah Holdings Limited has a consensus target price of $52, with potential upside of 55.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares and 76.4% of Noah Holdings Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Noah Holdings Limited has 84.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. -1.92% -0.65% 1.99% 1.32% -3.46% 10.83% Noah Holdings Limited -5.65% -8.08% -5.67% 7.01% -23.37% 7.16%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Noah Holdings Limited

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.