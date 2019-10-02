Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN)

Since Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) and Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 0.00 N/A 0.28 92.04

Table 1 demonstrates Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Gladstone Capital Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares and 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.71%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8% Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Capital Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.