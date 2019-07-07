Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY)

We are comparing Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVY) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.45 N/A -0.11 0.00 Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 12 13.53 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 29.96% and 17.04% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. -1.92% -0.65% 1.99% 1.32% -3.46% 10.83% Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust 1.71% 5.43% 8.04% 14.06% 8.25% 12.87%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust

Summary

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust beats on 3 of the 4 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.