Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -4.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.96% and 31.7%. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.71%. Competitively, Altisource Asset Management Corporation has 9.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has 14.8% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.