Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.96% and 31.7%. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.71%. Competitively, Altisource Asset Management Corporation has 9.6% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|1.11%
|2.25%
|0.63%
|7.07%
|1.92%
|14.8%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has 14.8% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance.
Summary
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.
