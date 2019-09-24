Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) At $3.15 Forms Top; N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) formed multiple top with $3.24 target or 3.00% above today’s $3.15 share price. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) has $164.76M valuation. It closed at $3.15 lastly. It is down 1.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.92% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Brown N Group PLC (LON:BWNG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Brown N Group PLC has GBX 140 highest and GBX 125 lowest target. GBX 132.50’s average target is 20.24% above currents GBX 110.2 stock price. Brown N Group PLC had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Friday, May 10. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. See N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 120.00 New Target: GBX 140.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 120.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 95.00 New Target: GBX 125.00 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 100.00 Maintain

N Brown Group PLC operates as a digital fashion retailer primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. The company has market cap of 314.24 million GBP. The firm offers clients a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brand names. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides financial services.

The stock decreased 0.99% or GBX 1.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 110.2. About 6,109 shares traded. N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.01 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 3044 investors sold Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. only 8 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.80 million shares or 6.32% more from 5.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 34,081 were accumulated by Ameriprise. 1,268 are owned by Ftb Advisors. Landscape Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 878,049 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Carroll Associates Inc reported 0% stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CIK) for 1,600 shares. Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CIK). Us Savings Bank De accumulated 1,000 shares. 138,060 are owned by Wolverine Asset Llc. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CIK). First Allied Advisory Inc holds 0% or 11,000 shares in its portfolio. Fin Architects owns 0% invested in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CIK) for 4,500 shares. Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CIK). Blackrock holds 428,140 shares. Ares Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 131,362 shares. Shaker Svcs Lc has invested 0.55% in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CIK).