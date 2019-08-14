Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Comparing side by side

Both Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.45 N/A -0.11 0.00 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.07 N/A 2.06 8.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.96% and 0% respectively. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.71%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.