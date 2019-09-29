Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|The India Fund Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The India Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.96% and 31.55%. 0.71% are Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|1.11%
|2.25%
|0.63%
|7.07%
|1.92%
|14.8%
|The India Fund Inc.
|-1.25%
|-4.64%
|-2.56%
|1.23%
|-12.79%
|1.43%
For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The India Fund Inc.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. beats The India Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.