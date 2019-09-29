Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 The India Fund Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and The India Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.96% and 31.55%. 0.71% are Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8% The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The India Fund Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. beats The India Fund Inc.