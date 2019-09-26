Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.52 N/A -0.11 0.00 SEI Investments Company 55 5.53 N/A 3.07 19.44

Table 1 demonstrates Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and SEI Investments Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.1% of SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.