Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) Comparison side by side

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.30 N/A -0.11 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.96% and 51.35%. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.71%. Competitively, 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.