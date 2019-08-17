Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) Comparison side by side

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|3
|9.30
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.96% and 51.35%. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.71%. Competitively, 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|1.11%
|2.25%
|0.63%
|7.07%
|1.92%
|14.8%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.