Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.36 N/A -0.11 0.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 141 3.18 N/A 14.34 9.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares and 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares. About 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.