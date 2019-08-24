Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|3
|9.36
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|141
|3.18
|N/A
|14.34
|9.83
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares and 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares. About 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
|1.11%
|2.25%
|0.63%
|7.07%
|1.92%
|14.8%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|1.65%
|1.03%
|-0.95%
|-9.72%
|-22.55%
|-5.69%
For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.
