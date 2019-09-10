Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Contrasting side by side

Since Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AEF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.41 N/A -0.11 0.00 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 7 20.42 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares and 55.65% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. has 0.01% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8% Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. -2.02% -1.89% -2.54% 2.54% 4.15% 14.65%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc.