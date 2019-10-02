Credit Suisse Ag Trimmed Lockheed Martin (Put) (LMT) Position by $29.37 Million as Stock Price Rose; Bbva Compass Bancshares Stake in Facebook (FB) Boosted by $616,249 as Share Value Rose

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (Put) (LMT) by 95.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 80,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, down from 84,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $6.52 during the last trading session, reaching $377.67. About 463,460 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin secured a $928 million U.S. Air Force contract to build hypersonic weapons, the Pentagon said Wednesday in a statement; 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620B Defense Market (Video); 30/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN OPENS NEW FACILITY TO SUPPORT F-35 PRODUCTION; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed to Sweeten India Fighter Jet Bid With F-35 Technology; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman lnspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO HEWSON CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN EVENT; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Scores Again in U.S. Air Force B-1B Flight; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.59, REV VIEW $51.05 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated unit cost of approximately $122 million; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Visits Lockheed Martin’s Silicon Valley Site

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 3,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 144,210 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.83M, up from 141,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $497.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $174.49. About 6.01 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – BRITISH POLICE OFFICER DEVELOPED MINOR SYMPTOMS DUE TO CONTACT WITH OBJECT THAT HAD SECONDARY CONTAMINATION AFTER SPY POISONING – DAILY MAIL NEWSPAPER; 01/05/2018 – Facebook smart speakers may come to international markets first, will include ‘M’ smart assistant; 23/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG IS SAID TAKING STEPS TO CALM FACEBOOK EMPLOYEES: NYT; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users worldwide are being asked to review their privacy settings as GDPR looms; 05/04/2018 – EU, Facebook Arranging `High-Level Contacts’ Over Data Scandal; 13/04/2018 – Facebook’s business model wasn’t an issue…until President Trump; 26/04/2018 – Facebook to clearly label political advertising in Britain; 21/03/2018 – Techonomy CEO Says Facebook Is Truly Broken (Video); 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk heard the WhatsApp founder’s call to #DeleteFacebook, and actually deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sanders Capital Ltd Liability Com has 3.89 million shares. Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has 0.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Condor Cap Mngmt holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,875 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares accumulated 839,307 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 6,735 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Management Lc invested in 71,990 shares. Utah Retirement holds 1.67% or 452,028 shares. Dsm reported 6.19% stake. Skylands Limited Com invested in 12,400 shares. First Allied Advisory Services has 75,565 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Strategic Fincl Svcs stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Smithfield Trust holds 4,551 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1.12% or 684,900 shares. Steadfast Capital Ltd Partnership invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 10,795 shares to 26,567 shares, valued at $7.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 35,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,874 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks accumulated 61,830 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has invested 0.1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). South State Corp holds 0.11% or 2,575 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Fincl has invested 1.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Calamos Limited Liability Company holds 117,618 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Blue Chip Partners holds 29,324 shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. Buckingham Mngmt invested in 2,433 shares or 0.17% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moore Cap Management LP owns 0.39% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 45,000 shares. Blackrock Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 17.79M shares. Park Oh holds 0.04% or 1,962 shares in its portfolio. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Co Il reported 24,243 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Acropolis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 4,135 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 12,300 shares. Dsc Advisors LP has 587 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 18.77 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $112.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gopro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 179,782 shares to 601,265 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 29,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 884,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V).