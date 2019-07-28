Credit Suisse Ag Stake In Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Was Lifted; Nexus Investment Management Decreased Stake in General Electric Co (GE) as Shares Rose

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 34,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 781,885 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, down from 816,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 26.46M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – EXPECTS PROCEEDS OF $5 BLN – $10 BLN DURING 2018 FROM INDUSTRIAL DISPOSITIONS; 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” wrote Deutsche’s John Inch; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 7 PCT TO 10 PCT; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Bonuses to Most Executives in 2017 – Proxy Filing; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 22/03/2018 – REG-GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare: a) Prodigy, Model Numbers: LU7248, LU8905,; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 03/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Asset in $1.05 Billion Private Equity Deal (Video)

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 346.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 54,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,813 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 15,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 314,468 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 13.28% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q EPS 21c; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – QTRLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN VS $128.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – GasLog Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG BOOSTS QUARTER DIVIDEND TO 15C/SHR, FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – 7.1% INCREASE IN QTRLY DIVIDEND TO $0.15 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 24, 2018; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD. ANNOUNCES A CHARTER TO CENTRICA FOR SEVEN YEARS AND PLACES A NEWBUILDING ORDER AT SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – RATE OF HIRE FOR CHARTER IS BROADLY IN LINE WITH MID-CYCLE RATES; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CO AND CENTRICA SEPARATELY AGREED OPTIONALITY IN RELATION TO ACTUAL VESSEL TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Newbuild Vessel Scheduled to Deliver in 2Q of 2020

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $676.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 21,050 shares to 273,788 shares, valued at $13.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 33,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T State Bank Corporation invested 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Connor Clark And Lunn Management has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Harvest Mngmt owns 16,995 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc has 0.17% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital owns 0.35% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 232,108 shares. Bartlett & Company Lc holds 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 97,081 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Co owns 31,746 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 83,500 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Commerce has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cwh Management has invested 1.56% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 9.01 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Gru Inc reported 13.76M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. West Family reported 279,952 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv stated it has 33,876 shares. Knott David M reported 4,680 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.