Credit Suisse Ag Raised Stake in Sl Green Rlty (SLG) by $15.07 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Netflix (NFLX) Market Valuation Declined, Zeke Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.42 Million

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 330.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 169,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 220,636 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.84 million, up from 51,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 568,109 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: iStar buying fee interest at 635 Madison from SL Green; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 16/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG); 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 19/04/2018 – SLG DURELS: JPM OPTING TO REBUILD AT 270 PARK HELPS VANDERBILT; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 45.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 11,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 21,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 19/03/2018 – News 7: The Modern Presidential Legacy: Social Media, Podcasts And Netflix; 26/03/2018 – Netflix Renews `One Day at a Time’; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX: WEDBUSH SAYS LESS CONTENT FROM DIS, MIGRATION OF CMCSA, TWX AND FOXA CONTENT TOWARDS DEALS WITH HULU TO LEAD TO LOWER SUBSCRIBER SATISFACTION; 27/04/2018 – Cable TV’s Cord-Cutting Woes Deepen, Highlighting Divergence With Netflix; 10/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: This Train Keeps Chugging Along — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 25/05/2018 – The Columbian: Netflix signs deal with Obamas; 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – the story of one of music’s most unlikely partnerships

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 51,226 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hartford Invest, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,217 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 14,297 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 4.91 million shares. Profund Advisors stated it has 5,578 shares. 31,359 are owned by Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 185,238 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh reported 5,000 shares stake. Howe & Rusling Inc invested in 47 shares or 0% of the stock. Honeywell invested in 0.43% or 12,235 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,100 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mgmt Incorporated has 1,834 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America reported 0.6% stake. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 33,902 shares.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 50,379 shares to 42,633 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 9,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,793 shares, and cut its stake in Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 308,523 shares to 929,216 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 87,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $856,740 activity. Shares for $2.74 million were sold by Sweeney Anne M on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 73.55 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.