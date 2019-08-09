Credit Suisse Ag Raised Matson (MATX) Position by $406,980; Market Value Rose; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Value Rose While Citadel Advisors Decreased by $20.93 Million Its Holding

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Matson Inc (MATX) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 11,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% . The institutional investor held 29,521 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 18,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Matson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.45. About 4,255 shares traded. Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) has risen 16.69% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MATX News: 06/03/2018 Matson Analyst Day Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 13; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matson; 02/04/2018 – Second Matson Containership Begins Construction at General Dynamics NASSCO; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q EPS 33c; 01/05/2018 – Matson Raises Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Matson: Fukunaga Succeeds Jeff Watanabe on Board; 01/05/2018 – Matson 1Q Rev $511.4M; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Stanley M. Kuriyama as Lead Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Matson Names Mark H. Fukunaga to Board

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 19.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 60,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 245,945 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.77M, down from 306,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $352.26. About 53,429 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bender Robert & Associates holds 27,665 shares or 4.73% of its portfolio. 654,722 are owned by Waddell Reed Fincl. Bath Savings Tru Company invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Georgia-based Gw Henssler & Assoc has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Robecosam Ag has 0.19% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 13,171 shares. First Personal Fincl invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 7,523 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 933 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% or 11,528 shares. Wendell David Associate accumulated 3,697 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc reported 15,521 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.24% or 300,437 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited has 8,039 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested 0.1% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 202,000 shares to 447,800 shares, valued at $53.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 152,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $167.54M for 31.56 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold MATX shares while 59 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 36.34 million shares or 0.98% more from 35.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) or 282,230 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). North Point Port Managers Corp Oh reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Hillsdale has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 162,358 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Co invested in 0% or 1,221 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.01% or 23,667 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 139 shares. Stifel Fin Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Seven Post Inv Office LP holds 4.45% or 174,540 shares. 8,945 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas. Westfield Cap Lp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX). Everence Mngmt holds 0.03% or 5,550 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl reported 0% in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 313,198 shares to 542,693 shares, valued at $131.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Life Ins Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 38,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS).