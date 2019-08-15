Credit Suisse Ag Raised Coherent (COHR) Stake; Timucuan Asset Management Has Upped By $2.88 Million Its Patrick Industries (PATK) Stake

Credit Suisse Ag increased Coherent Inc (COHR) stake by 19.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Suisse Ag acquired 3,566 shares as Coherent Inc (COHR)’s stock declined 3.27%. The Credit Suisse Ag holds 22,293 shares with $3.16 million value, up from 18,727 last quarter. Coherent Inc now has $3.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 218,954 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) stake by 640% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timucuan Asset Management Inc acquired 64,000 shares as Patrick Industries Inc (PATK)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Timucuan Asset Management Inc holds 74,000 shares with $3.35 million value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Patrick Industries Inc now has $883.87M valuation. The stock decreased 4.48% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 119,202 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold COHR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 24.08 million shares or 0.51% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 376 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,286 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 18,800 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 15,065 shares. Paradice Inv Management Lc reported 3,583 shares. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Inc Ltd Company holds 2.67% or 135,506 shares in its portfolio. 42,479 are held by California Public Employees Retirement. Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,835 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). First Trust Advisors LP invested 0.07% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 61,926 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) or 38,242 shares. New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.34% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Raymond James & Associates has 27,510 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas owns 7,180 shares.

Credit Suisse Ag decreased Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) stake by 6,823 shares to 47,094 valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Caleres Inc stake by 14,049 shares and now owns 38,596 shares. United States Oil Fund Lp (USO) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Coherent has $165 highest and $162 lowest target. $163.50’s average target is 19.71% above currents $136.58 stock price. Coherent had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14.

Among 2 analysts covering Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Patrick Industries has $60 highest and $49 lowest target. $54.50’s average target is 47.06% above currents $37.06 stock price. Patrick Industries had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, February 27. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 186,747 are owned by Nokomis Capital Ltd Llc. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 36,723 shares. Moreover, King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp has 0.01% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 23,602 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 5,100 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies stated it has 4,800 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Everence Mgmt has 4,460 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 0% or 152,755 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.01% stake. Matarin Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.77% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Raymond James & invested in 0% or 35,954 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Ks holds 19,400 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 44,510 shares or 0% of the stock.

