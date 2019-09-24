Credit Suisse Ag Position in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Has Upped by $4.46 Million as Market Value Declined; Sather Financial Group Has Decreased Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) as Stock Price Rose

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 76,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 802,834 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.22M, up from 725,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $62.22. About 789,747 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 23/04/2018 – PSE&G Reaches Agreement with NJ BPU Staff and Rate Counsel On Next Phase of Gas Infrastructure Replacement; 31/05/2018 – PSEG Announces Major Infrastructure Investment Program; 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – OUTLINED A PLAN TO INVEST $14 BLN TO $17 BLN OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance; 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 13/04/2018 – PSEG: HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION STARTS SCHEDULED REFUELING; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 12,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 61,151 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, down from 73,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.75. About 8.30 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS DESPITE WEAKER GROWTH EXPECTATIONS, ROE OUTLOOK STILL IMPROVING; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo on Track to Achieve Target of $4 Billion in Expense Reductions by the End of 2019; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 20/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Wells Fargo fined $1 billion federal regulators for mortgage, auto lending abuse; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Suit Relating to ‘Misstatements and Omissions’ in Disclosures Related to Sales Practices — Bank; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo could face as much as $1 billion in fines; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 1Q EPS REDUCED BY 16C TO 96C; 29/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Wells Fargo, Spyce

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $159 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold PEG shares while 211 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 336.53 million shares or 0.31% more from 335.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hartford Invest Com has 0.33% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 473,360 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 624 shares stake. South Dakota Council has 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Moreover, Court Place Advsr Ltd Llc has 1.04% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Citadel Ltd has 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). First Manhattan holds 0% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 7,018 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 8,862 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 23,538 shares. Spc Fincl has invested 0.07% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Camarda Fincl Advisors Lc has 734 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Us Savings Bank De holds 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 68,378 shares. Security Natl Com owns 1,900 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) owns 956 shares.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $112.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (Call) (NYSE:GRUB) by 141,677 shares to 44,400 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (Put) (NYSE:MCK) by 245,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stoneco Ltd.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.24 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,382 shares to 19,192 shares, valued at $20.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.