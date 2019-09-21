Credit Suisse Ag Position in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Has Cut by $1.38 Million; Willingdon Wealth Management Decreased Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position by $4.51 Million; Market Value Rose

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 26.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 52,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 145,391 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, down from 198,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.07. About 9.10 million shares traded or 272.75% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 74.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 12,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 4,248 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, down from 16,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $388.25. About 1.08M shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – Sweden, India agree to strengthen cooperation on defence; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS – IS AWARDED FRIGATE SYSTEMS UPGRADE PROJECT AS SUBCONTRACTOR FOR LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA ON ROYAL NEW ZEALAND NAVY’S ANZAC FRIGATES; 16/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets 7-Year U.S. Army Pact for $3.53 Billion; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Visits Lockheed Martin’s Silicon Valley Site; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AERONAUTICS COMPANY – NASA AWARDED LOCKHEED MARTIN SKUNK WORKS A CONTRACT TO DESIGN, BUILD & FLIGHT TEST LOW-BOOM FLIGHT DEMONSTRATOR; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 20/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid fighter jet for Japan; 19/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Marks Sixth Successful Flight Mission; 03/04/2018 – Sikorsky Celebrates 30 Years of Black Hawk Helicopter Operations in Latin America; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Inspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $112.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemours Co (Call) by 70,599 shares to 343,200 shares, valued at $8.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 74,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).

Analysts await Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 128.57% or $0.72 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. LBTYA’s profit will be $112.78M for 40.73 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Liberty Global Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.00% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 19.30 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.