Credit Suisse Ag Lowered Its Stake in Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) by $30.55 Million; Intrust Bank Na Has Cut Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $300,974 as Market Valuation Rose

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 2,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, down from 50,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.74. About 6.90 million shares traded or 62.14% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 85.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 3.82M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 629,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 million, down from 4.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 9.40 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 12,320 shares to 24,672 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 36,795 shares to 83,601 shares, valued at $9.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 231,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (Put) (NYSE:TWI).

