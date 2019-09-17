Credit Suisse Ag Lifted Sprint (Put) (S) Position by $20.13 Million as Share Price Rose; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined, Meyer Handelman Co Has Upped Stake by $924,300

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 231.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 3.36 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 4.81 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.57 million, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 3.91M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 21/05/2018 – Boost Mobile Founder Wants T-Mobile, Sprint to Divest Prepaids; 14/03/2018 – SPRINT CORP – UNITS PRICED OFFERING OF $3.94 BLN WIRELESS SPECTRUM-BACKED NOTES; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 09/03/2018 – SPRINT TO CUT 500 JOBS IN OVERLAND PARK HEADQUARTERS: KCTV; 23/03/2018 – Soccer-Sprint king Bolt on target in Borussia Dortmund training; 26/04/2018 – Nestlé, Sprint And Target Kick Off Each Day At The 2018 CMC Annual Conference; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile restarted merger talks, and the stocks are surging; 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA ANNOUNCES THE PRESENTATION OF THE SPRINT-MS PHASE 2B TRIAL OF MN-166 (IBUDILAST) IN PROGRESSIVE MS AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF NEUROLOGY (AAN) 70TH ANNUAL MEETING PLENARY SESSION WITH; 16/05/2018 – SPRINT CFO MICHEL COMBES SPEAKING AT AN INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE SAYS MID-TERM PLAN DOES NOT INCLUDE PROPOSED T-MOBILE-SPRINT MERGER

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 23,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 250,669 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.96M, up from 226,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.30% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 21.56M shares traded or 100.83% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $112.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 64,600 shares to 123,300 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 74,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,375 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (Call) (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atwood And Palmer holds 0% or 4,260 shares in its portfolio. 27,735 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt Inc. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 3.43 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 1.25M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability reported 11,501 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Baystate Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 292 shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Hightower Ltd Liability Co accumulated 17,921 shares or 0% of the stock. British Columbia Mgmt has 157,868 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Kwmg Limited Liability Corp, a Kansas-based fund reported 10,555 shares. Raymond James Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 18,097 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc accumulated 0.06% or 31,976 shares. Motco holds 0.28% or 74,700 shares in its portfolio. Founders Fin Securities Ltd Llc reported 0.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Webster Bankshares N A reported 25,580 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 198,919 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 800,442 shares. South Dakota Council reported 1.38M shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Company stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Llc reported 7,949 shares. Interactive Advsr holds 0% or 55 shares. Fragasso Gp owns 64,459 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. First Eagle Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 3.29% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Saybrook Nc accumulated 7,075 shares. Financial Management Pro Inc holds 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 6,004 shares. Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).