Credit Suisse Ag Lifted Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Position; Marathon Trading Investment Management Decreased Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $5.34 Million

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 57.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 26,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 19,450 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98M, down from 45,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $215.52. About 2.21 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 05/03/2018 – Goldman: GM and Ford could take $1 billion hit each from the steel tariffs; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Plan New Joint Credit Card; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs files suit to recover 360 mln rupees from India’s Videocon – Mint; 08/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank denies planning to cut U.S. workforce by 20 pct; 12/03/2018 – Main Street: Goldman Co-President Schwartz to Retire as Race for CEO Job Heats Up; 15/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 1471.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 654,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 699,355 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.55 million, up from 44,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.89. About 2.77 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment of Anil Arora to Its Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS NET SALES AND EPS GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $112.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Natl Ins Co (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 12,073 shares to 14,655 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (Put) (EWW) by 105,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Jfs Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 399 shares. Guardian Invest Management accumulated 31,050 shares. Naples Glob Ltd Liability Corporation owns 24,163 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund reported 10,134 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Springowl Associate Ltd Liability Com reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Timber Creek Mngmt Lc stated it has 1,405 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 1.60 million shares. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Boys Arnold Commerce has 10,750 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Albion Fincl Gp Ut owns 8,060 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 49,472 shares stake. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,283 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. On Friday, June 28 the insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250. 1,600 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.97B for 9.74 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

