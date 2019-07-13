Credit Suisse Ag Lifted Ebay (EBAY) Position; As Synovus Finl (SNV) Shares Declined, Holder Cipher Capital LP Upped Its Stake

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 31,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 165,272 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, up from 134,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 1.06M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 35.91% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.34% the S&P500.

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 530.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 1.91 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.27 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.26 million, up from 359,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 5.29 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – PITNEY BOWES & EBAY RENEW PARTNERSHIP; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – NOTIFIED FLIPKART, WALMART THAT IT INTENDS TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART, REPRESENTING GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $1.1 BLN; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 4,054 shares to 2,815 shares, valued at $249,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 37,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,120 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp owns 1.00M shares or 3.5% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd owns 105,158 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Llc has invested 0.13% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Roberts Glore Il has invested 0.23% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Westpac Bk Corporation reported 265,211 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.1% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 34,330 shares. Pennsylvania Tru invested in 0.04% or 20,030 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 76,561 shares. Bartlett & Limited Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 32 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.11% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 3,600 shares. Principal Group Inc reported 0.04% stake. Howe & Rusling Inc stated it has 96 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moors & Cabot Inc reported 15,450 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 1.32 million shares.