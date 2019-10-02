Credit Suisse Ag Increases Holding in 3M Co (Call) (MMM); Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holding in Agilent Technologies (A)

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in 3M Co (Call) (MMM) by 50.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 38,600 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.69M, up from 25,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in 3M Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $155.68. About 815,107 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 27,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 125,687 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.39 million, up from 98,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $73.38. About 427,189 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES GENOHM; 25/04/2018 – Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AGILENT-RELATED BUSINESS FROM YOUNG IN SCIENTIFIC CO. LTD; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN, FOR $105M; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c; 15/03/2018 – Agilent Introduces New Color for Cancer Diagnosis

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $112.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 569 shares to 3,646 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 4,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,851 shares, and cut its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 54,159 shares to 62,593 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc Class A by 69,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,649 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.