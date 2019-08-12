Credit Suisse Ag Increased Position in Valmont Inds (VMI) by $1.11 Million as Stock Price Rose; Symphony Asset Management Has Lowered Its Oneok (OKE) Holding by $347,553; Stock Rose

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 48.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 8,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 25,978 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 17,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $133.67. About 141,452 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT REAFFIRMING FY 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 5,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, down from 13,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.05. About 1.75M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.13% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.07% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 718,648 shares. One Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,372 shares. 98 were accumulated by Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability holds 96,889 shares. Cutter Commerce Brokerage invested in 3,103 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Reaves W H accumulated 3.31% or 1.44 million shares. 3,700 were accumulated by Marietta Inv Lc. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 236,352 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability reported 254,070 shares. 462,438 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc. Morgan Stanley holds 2.91M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Co reported 12,085 shares. Usca Ria Lc invested in 7,738 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (Prn) by 8.58 million shares to 15.73 million shares, valued at $23.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

