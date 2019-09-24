Credit Suisse Ag Increased Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stake; Glacier Peak Capital Has Boosted Position in Alaska Air Group (ALK) as Stock Rose

Glacier Peak Capital Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) by 600.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc bought 24,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 28,226 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, up from 4,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $64.78. About 305,121 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 7.9%; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Rev $1.83B; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 21/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines goes strawless in partnership with nonprofit Lonely Whale, continues commitment to sustainability; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Up About 20%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CUTS FORECAST FOR YEAR CAPACITY; 24/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines is scrubbing Virgin America’s presence from airports tonight; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports April 2018 operational results; 23/04/2018 – DOJ HAS APPROVED SOUTHWEST LEASE DEAL IN NY, WASH: ALASKA AIR

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 234,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 568,171 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47 million, up from 333,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 2.41M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Company stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 199,045 are held by Westwood Grp Inc. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Guardian Life Of America stated it has 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). California-based Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech Incorporated has invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). South Dakota Council holds 332,006 shares. Td Asset Management Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 101,331 shares stake. Quantitative Inv Limited Liability Co invested in 0.12% or 48,644 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 41,501 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp owns 17,614 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corp holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,698 shares. 27,340 were reported by Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67M and $105.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Class A by 198,389 shares to 137,105 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,957 shares, and cut its stake in Kraneshares Csi China Internet Etf (KWEB).

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $112.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 205,585 shares to 373,215 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (Call) (ZMH) by 191,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,100 shares, and cut its stake in United Fire Group Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Bancorp De owns 13,211 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Next Fincl Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 1,500 shares. 2.20M are owned by Select Equity Group Lp. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd invested in 10,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Inv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Heartland Advsr owns 1.60M shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 989,410 shares. 661,700 are owned by Swiss Bank. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 393,866 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Mackay Shields Limited Co accumulated 0.06% or 636,235 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management accumulated 155,811 shares or 0.33% of the stock.