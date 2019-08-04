Credit Suisse Ag Holding In United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Was Has Boosted; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Holding

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 913.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 311,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 345,723 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.58M, up from 34,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.43. About 2.13 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 16/03/2018 – United said chartering a private jet was the fastest way to reunite Irgo with his owners; 18/04/2018 – UNITED: UNIT REVENUE OUT OF GUAM TO BE POSITIVE GOING FORWARD; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Rating To Class B Of United Airlines’ 2018-1 Eetc; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL REAFFIRMS YEAR EPS FORECAST IN SLIDES; 30/05/2018 – MARKET DOESN’T YET BELIEVE UNITED’S 2020 PROFIT GOALS: KIRBY; 23/04/2018 – United Airlines CEO to Skip Bonus, Chairman Is Stepping Aside; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES APRIL TRAFFIC UP 5.1% :UAL US; 17/04/2018 – UAL SEES FY CAPACITY +4.5% TO +5.5%, SAW +4% TO +6%; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Boosts 2018 Profit Guidance

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 26% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 18/05/2018 – STROEER SAXG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 77 EUROS; 08/03/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – WARRANT EXERCISE PRICE WILL BE REDUCED TO $41.696 /SHARE FROM $41.764/SHARE; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo (JPM); 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH SERVICES PMI AT 53.2 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 07/03/2018 – JPMORGAN STRATEGIST ALEXANDER DRYDEN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “JP Morgan Survey Shows Benefits of Plan Sponsors Taking Proactive Approach to DC Plan Design – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase Earnings Preview: Outperforming Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy JP Morgan Stock Before JPMâ€™s Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was made by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 4,300 shares to 22,800 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,900 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno stated it has 165,000 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Chesapeake Asset Limited accumulated 19,108 shares. The Connecticut-based Asset Management Group has invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Noesis Mangement has 146,439 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Company accumulated 27,162 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Albion Grp Ut accumulated 139,739 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 3.1% or 877,443 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ally Fin owns 0.89% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 46,000 shares. Goelzer Investment, a Indiana-based fund reported 49,180 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.94% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Benin reported 0.67% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Denali Advisors Lc has invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Planning Ltd Liability accumulated 22,938 shares or 0.71% of the stock.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 386,790 shares to 267,488 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (NYSE:CRM) by 961,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,500 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New.