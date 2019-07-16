Credit Suisse Ag Has Upped Mfa Finl (MFA) Holding; Covey Capital Advisors Lowered Celanese (CE) Stake By $673,750

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased Celanese Corp (CE) stake by 19.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,875 shares as Celanese Corp (CE)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Covey Capital Advisors Llc holds 28,744 shares with $2.83 million value, down from 35,619 last quarter. Celanese Corp now has $13.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $107.93. About 346,718 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020

Credit Suisse Ag increased Mfa Finl Inc (MFA) stake by 44.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Suisse Ag acquired 231,443 shares as Mfa Finl Inc (MFA)’s stock declined 1.35%. The Credit Suisse Ag holds 748,115 shares with $5.44 million value, up from 516,672 last quarter. Mfa Finl Inc now has $3.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 1.45M shares traded. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 4.83% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M; 17/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Preferred Dividend of $0.46875 per Share; 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA; 13/03/2018 – #BREAKING: #Russia MFA spox Zakharova: Not a single British media will continue to be working in Russia if they shut down @RT_com; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.)

Credit Suisse Ag decreased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) stake by 153,716 shares to 846,038 valued at $79.45 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wideopenwest Inc stake by 71,891 shares and now owns 77,962 shares. Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MFA shares while 60 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.55% more from 335.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) for 48,195 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Van Eck Assocs reported 1.01M shares. Seabridge Invest Lc stated it has 399,760 shares. Counselors Inc accumulated 13,643 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Co invested 0.11% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Invesco Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 2.37 million shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Moreover, Donald Smith & Co Inc has 0.68% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Ent Fincl accumulated 946 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Natixis holds 0.01% or 185,189 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Among 7 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Celanese had 16 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. Cowen & Co downgraded the shares of CE in report on Wednesday, February 6 to “Market Perform” rating. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) stake by 1,630 shares to 33,993 valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped Carvana Co stake by 10,493 shares and now owns 75,523 shares. Paypal Holdings Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.48 EPS, down 14.48% or $0.42 from last year’s $2.9 per share. CE’s profit will be $313.99M for 10.88 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorp reported 446,530 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited owns 12,416 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 14,017 shares. Atria Limited Liability Company reported 2,997 shares. Invesco owns 0.03% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 902,100 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0.07% or 2.37 million shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). C M Bidwell Assocs has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Creative Planning reported 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 1,600 are owned by Daiwa Sb Investments Limited. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated owns 521,303 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.03% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has 138,327 shares.