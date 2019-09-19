Credit Suisse Ag Has Trimmed Sanfilippo John B & Son (JBSS) Stake by $1.04 Million; Polar Securities Holds Position in Bank Montreal Que (Call) (BMO)

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Sanfilippo John B & Son Inc (JBSS) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 13,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.60% . The institutional investor held 110,018 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.77M, down from 123,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Sanfilippo John B & Son Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $94.35. About 74,521 shares traded. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) has risen 15.10% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical JBSS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBSS); 03/05/2018 – John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Third Quarter Diluted EPS Increased by 35.9% to a third quarter record of $0.75 per share; 12/04/2018 – GB SCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JOHN B. DAVIS AS EXECUTIVE VP AND GENERAL COUNSEL; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 03/05/2018 – JOHN B SANFILIPPO 3Q EPS 75C, EST. 70C (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 03/05/2018 – John B Sanfilippo & Son 3Q Net $8.63M; 14/03/2018 – Myers Industries: John B. Crowe, Daniel R. Lee Will Not Stand for Re-Election to Board; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 12/03/2018 LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (Call) (BMO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.86 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $73.22. About 279,374 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 13/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/05/2018 – BMO Low Volatilty Emerging Markets Equity ETF Above 200-D-MA; 13/04/2018 – Bank Of Montreal Buys New 1.6% Position in Tintri Inc; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 28/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal Says Some Customer Data May Have Been Stolen; 30/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal 2Q Net C$1.25B; 10/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 14/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – CHS CFO SKIDMORE MAKES COMMENTS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold JBSS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 7.56 million shares or 4.06% less from 7.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Aqr Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 72,170 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) for 115,381 shares. Whittier Com holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. 27 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) for 24 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 25,665 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Bogle Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership De owns 11,338 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) for 2,763 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 7,554 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 7,984 shares stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Co reported 0.02% in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 2,225 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $112.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (Put) (NYSE:COP) by 46,700 shares to 358,700 shares, valued at $21.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telecom Argentina S A (NYSE:TEO) by 253,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU).

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) by 918,545 shares to 639,524 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (IWM) by 3.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc.