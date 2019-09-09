Credit Suisse Ag Has Trimmed Nasdaq (NDAQ) Holding by $6.47 Million; Valuation Rose; Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Holder First Manhattan Company Has Lifted Stake

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 74,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 200,026 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50 million, down from 274,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $102.84. About 519,524 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 31/05/2018 – Nuvolo and Asimily Launch Integrated Healthcare Platform to Address Operating Technology Cyber Security Risk; 16/03/2018 – Supermicro(R) Receives Nasdaq Staff Determination Letter; Has Requested Hearing Before Hearings Panel; 21/05/2018 – NASDAQ SAYS FIRMS SHOULD RESUBMIT REJECTED TRADES; 04/04/2018 – MIAX Exchange Group Reports March 2018 Trading Activity; MIAX Files Petitions with USPTO to lnvalidate Seven Nasdaq Patents; 24/04/2018 – ASX/NASDAQ Announcement; 11/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Compliance With NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement; 24/04/2018 – Appliance Recycling: Expects to Submit Plan to Regain Compliance Within Timeline Prescribed by Nasdaq; 20/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Now NASDAQ gets in a tangle [Update]; 08/03/2018 – CannaVision to Host the Hemp Pavilion at EarthX in Dallas April 20-22; 07/03/2018 – Delcath Announces Commercial Supply Agreement for Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection with Tillomed Laboratories

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics (CARA) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 144,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.40% . The hedge fund held 981,220 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 836,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Cara Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $22.82. About 473,663 shares traded. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has risen 33.82% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CARA News: 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – VFMCRP TO COMMERCIALIZE KORSUVA INJECTION WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN U.S., JAPAN AND SOUTH KOREA; 23/03/2018 – People: Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne ‘Have a Flirty Friendship’ but Aren’t Dating; 09/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.59; 10/05/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO – SAME RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH FOR QUARTER WAS 2.1% COMPARED TO SAME 13 WEEKS IN 2017; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Fitzpatrick: Bipartisan Heroin Task Force Urges Congress to Expand CARA Funding; 09/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Expects Cash, Equivalents and Available-For-Sale Marketable Securities as of March 31 Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into 1H 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cara Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARA); 30/04/2018 – CARA NAMES FRANK HENNESSEY AS CEO, AS BILL GREGSON MOVES INTO E; 10/04/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Announces Participation in 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings of the National Kidney Foundation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold CARA shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 20.83 million shares or 5.46% less from 22.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability has 575,786 shares. Vanguard Incorporated stated it has 1.77 million shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.11% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 3,280 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 123,890 shares. 91,324 are held by Point72 Asset Mgmt L P. Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0% invested in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Sphera Funds has invested 0.55% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Rho Capital Prtnrs Inc holds 74.08% or 3.57 million shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,105 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 29,505 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Oakworth Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 611 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability holds 0% or 32,626 shares.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media by 63,311 shares to 162,658 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Sirius Group by 31,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $190.82 million for 21.25 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv holds 19,945 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Co LP accumulated 163,032 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Robertson Opportunity Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 84,313 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 455,094 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mirae Asset Limited stated it has 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Blackrock reported 7.62M shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated reported 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 26 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 0.01% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.08% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 765,967 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Ltd has 0.01% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Victory Capital Mngmt reported 1,696 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.88 million are owned by Findlay Park Llp. 199,254 are held by Envestnet Asset.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 433,268 shares to 493,268 shares, valued at $17.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Natl Ins Co (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 9,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,728 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Morningstar Div Lea (FDL).