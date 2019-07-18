Credit Suisse Ag Has Trimmed Its Starwood Ppty Tr (Put) (STWD) Holding; Louisiana-pacific (LPX) Has 0.77 Sentiment

Louisiana-pacific Corp (LPX) investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 101 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 131 sold and trimmed stock positions in Louisiana-pacific Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 116.91 million shares, down from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Louisiana-pacific Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 101 Increased: 61 New Position: 40.

Credit Suisse Ag decreased Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (Put) (STWD) stake by 69.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Suisse Ag sold 231,736 shares as Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (Put) (STWD)’s stock rose 2.22%. The Credit Suisse Ag holds 102,500 shares with $2.29M value, down from 334,236 last quarter. Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (Put) now has $6.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.11. About 538,664 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes; 03/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AGREES TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U.K. HOTELS TO FONCIèRE DES RéGIONS; 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SPOKESWOMAN DECLINES TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD’S OFFER TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.52 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.18 million for 11.56 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 85.19% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Starwood Property Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) earned “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, March 1. The stock of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, February 28. The company was initiated on Monday, February 25 by BTIG Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 3,650 shares. Moreover, Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 44,459 were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Advisory Services Net Lc owns 2,979 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 53,991 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) stated it has 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 26.02 million shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md stated it has 125,865 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farmers Bankshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 142 were reported by Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp. 30,400 were reported by Commonwealth Bancshares Of. Sg Americas Securities Llc stated it has 40,597 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 4.55M are owned by Financial Bank Of America De.

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Starwood Property Trust’s (NYSE:STWD) Shareholders Feel About The 10% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Class A offices change hands for $51.5 million in Jacksonville – Jacksonville – Jacksonville Business Journal” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Starwood Property Trust Inc.: Starwood Property Trust Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Credit Suisse Ag increased Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) stake by 50,435 shares to 746,849 valued at $36.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vistra Energy Corp stake by 358,970 shares and now owns 629,370 shares. Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) was raised too.

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 387,772 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) has declined 9.72% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX)

More notable recent Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Really Think About Red Rock Resorts (RRR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 70.37% or $0.76 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LPX’s profit will be $39.50 million for 20.32 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.15% EPS growth.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction. The company has market cap of $3.21 billion. It operates in four divisions: North America Oriented Strand Board; Siding; Engineered Wood Products; and South America. It has a 11.11 P/E ratio. The firm offers structural panel products comprising plywood, including roof decking, sidewall sheathing, and floor underlayment; SmartSide siding products and related accessories, such as wood sidings, trim, soffit, and fascia; and CanExel siding and accessory products, including pre-finished lap and trim products.