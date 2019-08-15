Credit Suisse Ag Has Trimmed Its Seacor Holdings (CKH) Stake by $437,346; Market Value Rose; Addenda Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by $388,601 as Valuation Rose

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 4,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 31,573 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 36,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 991,080 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500.

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Seacor Holdings Inc (CKH) by 24.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 10,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 31,249 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 41,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Seacor Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $850.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 72,055 shares traded or 1.18% up from the average. Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) has declined 10.92% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CKH News: 20/03/2018 – SEACOR Holdings Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – SEACOR 1Q Rev $184.8M; 25/04/2018 – SEACOR: $64.5M PRINCIPAL NOTES OUTSTANDING AT APRIL 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – SEACOR Holdings Inc. Announces Expansion of Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Hawker Pacific, a portfolio company of Britton Hill Partners, agrees to be acquired by Jet Aviation; 07/03/2018 – SEACOR Holdings Inc. Announces Expansion of Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Seacor Holdings, Which Owns 34.2% Hawker Pacific Stake, Announces Agreement for Sale of Hawker to Jet Aviation; 06/03/2018 Seacor Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – SEACOR HOLDINGS INC CKH.N – EXPANDED ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO SIX MEMBERS AND ADDED CHRISTOPHER PAPOURAS TO FILL NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 09/05/2018 – SEACOR HOLDINGS REPORTS SIGNING OF EXCHANGE PACT

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10,622 shares to 87,857 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 997,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CKH shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 33.70 million shares or 1.09% less from 34.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance has invested 0.01% in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH). Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 4,987 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH). Bridgeway Cap Management owns 0.05% invested in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) for 93,600 shares. Swiss Bancshares invested in 31,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 922 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 190,214 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited invested in 0% or 515 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 8,322 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH). Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) for 880 shares. Sei Invs has 4,472 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0% of its portfolio in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH). The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.03% in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH).

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 40,880 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $64.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 482,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

