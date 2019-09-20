Credit Suisse Ag Has Lowered Its Position in Gap (Put) (GPS) by $6.46 Million; Polar Securities Raised Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding by $1.28 Million

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Gap Inc (Put) (GPS) by 84.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 379,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, down from 449,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Gap Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.54. About 5.44M shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 24/05/2018 – Gap misses first-quarter same-store sales estimates; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS GAP ‘BB+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT COMPARABLE SALES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO BE FLAT TO UP SLIGHTLY; 23/05/2018 – Bend Source: Bridging the Gap; 23/04/2018 – Gap will open 60 more Old Navy stores across the U.S. in 2018; 08/05/2018 – Email from Highly Reputable Senders is 23 Percent More Likely to Reach its Intended Audience–and the Gap is Growing; 08/05/2018 – Email from Highly Reputable Senders is 23 Percent More Likely to Reach its lntended Audience—and the Gap is Growing; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR OLD NAVY GLOBAL WAS POSITIVE 3%; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 287,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.81 million, up from 273,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $100.01. About 913,790 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Keysight Technologies Announces the First Single Box, Multi-Channel Solution for Wideband mmWave Measurements – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Keysight Accelerates Market Introduction of 5G Devices in U.S. with Leading Number of 5G New Radio (NR) Conformance Test Cases Approved by PTCRB – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Keysight gets Street-high targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Technologies to Award $50000 USD to Winner of IoT Innovation Challenge – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 15,200 shares to 28,700 shares, valued at $31.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (Call) (NYSE:BC) by 283,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cookson Peirce And invested in 0.72% or 95,301 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 886,491 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 228,276 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fdx Advsr reported 0.01% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability stated it has 28,955 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 496,073 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 25,685 are held by Westpac. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.03% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Parkside Retail Bank Trust stated it has 756 shares. Griffin Asset reported 0% stake. 1.36 million were reported by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Belgium-based Kbc Group Inc Nv has invested 0.03% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Meiji Yasuda Life Com accumulated 20,739 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Motco reported 534 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 20.29% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.69 per share. GPS’s profit will be $202.06M for 7.97 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold GPS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 219.60 million shares or 4.38% more from 210.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,043 were accumulated by Nuwave Inv Lc. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 0.01% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 13,042 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 23,314 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Prudential Fincl Inc accumulated 275,811 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Adage Capital Partners Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 257,866 shares. Haverford Tru Co holds 0.47% or 1.47 million shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 133,600 shares. Raymond James Finance Services accumulated 93,205 shares. Macquarie Grp has invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Clearbridge Limited Com owns 0% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 1,902 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.01% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation owns 201,303 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 339,912 shares. Huntington Bancshares invested in 1,125 shares or 0% of the stock.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $112.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 67,117 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $97.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 100,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE).

More notable recent The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Old Navy’s Rockstar Jeans Reach Celebrity Status with a Star of Recognition on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street More Bullish On Gap Following Investor Day – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Gap Puts Pop As Earnings Loom – Schaeffers Research” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Gap spinoff Old Navy unveils ambitious expansion plans – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: September 12, 2019.