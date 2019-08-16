Credit Suisse Ag Has Lowered Its Philip Morris Intl (Call) (PM) Position by $72.45 Million; Shamrock Asset Management Lowered Its Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stake by $364,563; Stock Price Declined

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 3.73 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY)

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Call) (PM) by 84.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 823,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 147,300 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.02 million, down from 970,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $85.1. About 1.17M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Inc (Prn) by 900,000 shares to 2.90 million shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.03M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.53 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philp Morris Continues Its Steady Trajectory – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: Sell – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wells Fargo Expects Tobacco Stocks To ‘React Favorably’ To Price Increases – Benzinga” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML warms up to Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: A Killer Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Invest Management Ltd holds 0.09% or 5,417 shares in its portfolio. Oldfield Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.56% or 62,100 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Merian Glob Investors (Uk) holds 0.04% or 51,390 shares. Kepos Cap Lp has 0.52% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 78,337 shares. Investec Asset Management reported 1.34% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Boston Private Wealth Ltd stated it has 24,196 shares. Perkins Coie Trust reported 78 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group has 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 543,613 shares. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 13.32M shares or 6.69% of all its holdings. Somerset invested in 187 shares. Sun Life Fincl invested in 26,960 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Hyman Charles D holds 0.78% or 86,304 shares. Canandaigua Bancorporation & Tru owns 0.44% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 25,993 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership holds 335,950 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bb&T Limited reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 406,909 shares. Wright Invsts Service Incorporated accumulated 42,455 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 279,609 shares. Barnett Inc holds 36,290 shares. Regal Advsr Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 14,744 shares. First Tru Advisors LP holds 0.05% or 2.76 million shares. Smith Moore invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 1.60 million are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Advisory Networks Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 14,931 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 1.39M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lincoln Natl holds 71,709 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd reported 272,134 shares stake. Private Advisor Group Ltd Company reported 205,313 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. $2.89 million worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by KEYES KEVIN. $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by Green Anthony C on Tuesday, May 14. 2,780 shares valued at $24,936 were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne on Friday, June 7.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Residential Is Risky – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Annaly Capital Management Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nomura mostly bullish on mortgage REITs – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly Capital -1.0% on plans to cut Q2 dividend; Q1 core EPS in-line – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Annaly Capital Management, Paramount Group, SPX, and Essent Group â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.