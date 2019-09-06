Credit Suisse Ag Has Lifted Sprint (Put) (S) Holding by $1.52 Million; Shareholder Everett Harris & Company Has Raised Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 303,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 9.97 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint CEOs Said to State Case for Merger at FCC; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Getting Help From Trump Operatives in Deal for Sprint; 30/04/2018 – SoftBank’s Son lets go of Sprint as passion shifts to AI and robots; 16/05/2018 – SPRINT CAPITAL REPORTS AMENDED SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION TERMS; 14/03/2018 – SPRINT CORP – UNITS PRICED OFFERING OF $3.94 BLN WIRELESS SPECTRUM-BACKED NOTES; 07/05/2018 – Democratic lawmakers express “serious concerns” about T-Mobile purchase of Sprint; 30/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile slide after megamerger announcement; 15/04/2018 – Wireless Nerd: Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint reportedly aim to seal merger deal next week

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 16,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.56 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) by 395,751 shares to 64,249 shares, valued at $251,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (Call) (NYSE:ED) by 639,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Jane Street Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 47,000 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj accumulated 0.25% or 100,000 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 279,071 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Nuveen Asset Ltd invested 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Hightower Advsr holds 16,594 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa owns 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 63,057 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership reported 674,193 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.04% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Washington Trust Savings Bank holds 0% or 67 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp has 0.01% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Amp Capital Investors Limited holds 0.02% or 533,079 shares.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $3.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6,370 shares to 391,458 shares, valued at $97.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Class A by 573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,153 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).