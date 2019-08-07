Credit Suisse Ag Has Increased Rogers (ROG) Holding; First Solar (FSLR) Valuation Rose While Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Decreased Position

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 2,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 16,052 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 13,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $140.74. About 124,725 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG)

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 76.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 884,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 268,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $62.8. About 1.33 million shares traded or 19.70% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL TRIPLE COMPANY’S U.S. CAPACITY; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH MUFG BANK LTD; SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE, HONG KONG BRANCH; AND MIZUHO BANK LTD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – JA Solar to Supply 8.1MW of Mono PERC Modules to First Solar Power Plant Utilizing PERC Modules in Brazil; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR COMMISSIONED FIRST SOLAR POWER PROJECT IN AFRICA; 26/04/2018 – First Solar New Factory Doing So Well It’s Planning Another One; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO MARK WIDMAR COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.68, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO SHIP SERIES 6 PANELS FOR 3RD PARTIES IN NOVEMBER

